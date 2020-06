Prey Veng province: A motorbike taxi driver was summoned by a suspect, sent to a quiet place and killed for his motorcycle.

The incident occurred at 11:40 pm on June 21, 2020, along a road in Chambok Chrum village, Chhor commune , Mesang district, Prey Veng province .

Local police officials said the victim was Phil Yun, male, 49. His black Honda Dream 125 is missing. Reports say the man was stabbed from behind. NKD