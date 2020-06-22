Phnom Penh: A Chinese vice president of a factory management, died in the New York hotel, Room 505, # 256, Monivong Blvd/corner of Street 109, Village 10, Daun Penh district.

Authorities say the man was named as DAI YONGGUANG, 38.

According to information obtained from CHUN LEUNG, a 38 year old Chinese businessman, on June 20, 2020 at 8:20 pm, he and the man booked a hotel room because the victim was too drunk after attending a party on Street 282.

When he arrived at the hotel, he rented room 218 on the second floor, and the victim rented room 505 on the fifth floor and went to their respective rooms. At 11:10 pm, he went to the victim’s room to see him and found him passed out, so went back to sleep.

In the morning, he returned to the victim’s room and found him lying motionless. He reported to the hotel manager, and the hotel manager reported to police.

After the incident, district and police specialists arrived to manage the scene and the city’s forensic doctors came to conduct an autopsy.

As a result, authorities confirmed that cause of death was from a heart attack (possibly caused by heart disease). After the examination, the technician transported the body to Stung Meanchey pagoda, Sangkat Steung Meanchey, Khan Meanchey.