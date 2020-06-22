Battambang: On the morning of June 22, 2020, police in Battambang said they detained a monk on June 21 on charges of harming Buddhism and illegally possessing a firearm.

Chhoeung Kim Song, provincial director said the monk named Han Sophanny, 24, lived in the Elephant Pagoda (Wat Domrai) in Svay Por Sangkat Battambang.

The Chief Minister said that the arrest of the monk was in accordance with an order No. 958 dated 21 June 2017 by Mr. Bunnara, prosecutor from the provincial court on charges of harming Buddhism and contravening the Illegal Weapons Act in Wat Domrei, Battambang town, and in the Golden Pagoda in Khleammea commune, Bavel district, from April 12 to 14.

Authorities have sent the monk to the Provincial Court to take legal action. RASMEI