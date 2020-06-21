Banteay Meanchey: Veterinarians seized two separate vehicles: 1 Toyota Alphard carrying 8 live pigs and another (unnamed) vehicle with 960 live chickens smuggled from Thailand into Banteay Meanchey.

The vehicles were stopped in Thmor Puok and Malai districts. Banteay Meanchey provincial director of production and veterinary director Huy Touch said that the car carrying eight live pigs was traveling along National Road 59 in Thmor Village, Thmor Puok District. He also stated that on the night of June 17, 2020, a truck was stopped carrying chickens.

The animals were taken to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Veterinary Office. Phnom Penh Times