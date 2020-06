Sihanoukville: On June 18, 2020, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Office cracked down on a drug case in the area around the port in Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville. Chhin Pov, 25, male, Khmer was arrested with 1 gram of crystalline powder (methamphetamine), 1 cellphone, 1 K-54 firearm and 6 bullets. AREY