Oddar Meanchey province: On June 20, 2020, a male banteng (wild cow) was found dead in the forest in Oddar Meanchey province’s wildlife sanctuary.

According to Neth Pheaktra, Secretary of State and Environment Ministry Spokesman, on the evening of June 20, 2020, he was made aware that the animal had been shot dead. Two gunshot wounds were found on the left side of the animal. The body was brought to Prey Veng community headquarters, according to Buddhist monk Bun Saluth.

This is the sixth banteng reported killed in the last six months- in Kampong Speu, Banteay Meanchey and Mondulkiri.