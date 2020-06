Sihanoukville: An Indonesian woman died from heart failure, caused by high blood pressure at Provincial Referral Hospital in Group 6, Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, on June 20, 2020.

The woman, named as MELENIA LIE, 20, was an Indonesian national. Her body of the foreigner has been transported to Phnom Penh and will be kept at Stung Meanchey pagoda.

RASMEI