Phnom Penh: A young man who had just left a correctional center a day earlier, went on to the roof of a house, attempting to steal property, but fell. He died suddenly on the scene. This incident caused an alarm at 1 pm on the 19th of June, 2020 in Russey Village, Stung Meanchey District. 2 Meanchey District.

The victim was identified as Chorn Navin, 15, who was living in Stung Meanchey II commune, Meanchey district.

According to a source, residents said at the time of the incident, they saw the teenager lying face down at the scene. They thought that the suspect had climbed onto the roof of the house, attempting to steal property, and had had motorcycles and cell phones stolen several times. They reported to the Stung Meanchey II police station to visit the body

According to the teenager’s father, his son had just left a Correctional Center at 7 o’clock on the evening of June 18, 2020.

As of the morning of 19 June 2020, the local authority with the competent authority of Khan Meanchey also cooperated with Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner Phnom Penh came down to check on the corpse and concluded that he had fallen off the roof of the house and had handed the body over to family. PPR