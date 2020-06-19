Kambol: Video footage is circulating online after a Ford Ranger as hit by a train as it crossed the tracks. The incident occurred on the afternoon of June 19, 2020 in Trapeang Thnout village, Mok commune, Angsnuol district, Kandal province.

From the video, the car filming had stopped for a train to pass, when a silver Ford Ranger ‘Phnom Penh 2AC-2252’ did not stop and drove directly in front of the oncoming locamotive.

After around 100 meters, the car crashed off the track with serious, but luckily nobody was reported as injured, especially as young children appeared to be inside.