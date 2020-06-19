Poipet: A Japanese man has been detained by police in Banteay Meanchey province for allegedly engaging in procedures related to drug offenses.

Banteay Meanchey Provincial police said Thursday that on June 18, 2020, at 14:09, there were reports from a landlord of suspected of illegal drug use at room 26, Poipet village. Poipet / Sangkat Poipet, Banteay Meanchey Province. Immediately after receiving the information, Colonel Thin Setheth, the municipal police chief, led the force down to the location, detaining one suspect.

The suspect, named as Nikita, a Japanese national, was found with items including drugs, weapons and 2 radios.

The suspect is currently being temporarily detained at the Poipet City Police Inspectorate to take legal action. KPT