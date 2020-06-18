Phnom Penh: With the assistance of Kuch Kimlong, deputy prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, a special task force of Anti-Narcotics Department (A10) of the National Police Commissariat launched a crackdown on drug offenses on June 15, 2020 at # 57E1, Preah Sisowath Quay, Sangkat Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh.

The arrested suspect was identified as NGUYEN NGOC QUI, is a Vietnamese national.



A total of 3,000 bottles of ketamine, MDMA weighing 33.28 grams, ICE weighing 4.09 grams, methamphetamine (tablets) weighs 13.21 grams were seized.



The suspect and above evidence will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on 18 June 2020 to take legal action. KBN