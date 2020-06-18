Business & Property FEATURED Health Latest 

Poipet Vape Shop Raided

cne39 Views 1 Comment , ,

Poipet: A shop selling in Poipet City, Poipet e-cigarettes and vape equipment in Poipet City was visited by representatives from the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with Poipet City Police and Meas Chan Piseth, prosecutor at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court

The inspection took place on the afternoon of 17 June 2020. In case of the above inspection, the authority has confiscated the material. However, the authorities did not elaborate or confirm any details.

An unidentified policeman who was at a checkpoint in front of the Brahmin Primary School in Kbal Spean 1 Poipet Sangkat Poipet City said the government had issued guidance since 2014 to discontinue the use of these products, as there was ‘Confusion with drugs’.

According to the source, today’s visit was made in two locations in Poipet. According to another source, the team from the Ministry of Interior was from the ministry’s counterfeit committee. MCPN

You May Also Like

Man Dies Suddenly On Riverside

cne0

Man Killed By Train

cne0

History: Between The Elephant And The Dragon, Part 1

cne1

One thought on “Poipet Vape Shop Raided

  • TheFoolishnessOfItAll
    June 18, 2020 at 12:49 pm
    Permalink

    The Kingdom of Wonder.
    Now new and improve extra red, red tape!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *