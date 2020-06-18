Phnom Penh: Cambodia health officials have confirmed another COVID-19 case in Cambodia on June 16, 2020.

A 21 year old man in Sre Ambel district, Koh Kong province has now been hospitalized at the Cambodia-Soviet Friendship Hospital. According to a statement from the Ministry of Health on the morning of June 18, 2020, the man had returned from Malaysia on June 16. A total of 129 people have now been found with the virus, 126 have recovered, and no deaths reported.

The Ministry of Health is continuing to call on the people to take part in the prevention of the virus with the implementation of sanitary measures introduced by the ministry.



For more information, please contact 115

http://covid19-map.cdcmoh.gov.kh

