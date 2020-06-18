Kratie: A military officer was killed in a car accident after he drove drunk.

The incident happened at 15.10 on June 17, 2020 near Sambor village, Kratie commune, Snoul district, Kratie province.

The driver of the car, Sok Veasna, a 35-year-old military man from the village of Rokar Kandal village, Rokar Kandal commune, Kratie town, died at the scene.

The source said that the Toyota Tundra, with RCAF number 04.2-1922 had four other passengers :

1. Chhim Sopheap, a 48-year-old military officer suffered minor injuries. .

2. Un Bunthoeun, male, 42, military officer suffered a minor injury.

3. Inng Bunny, male, 50, military officer, suffered a minor injury.

4. Noun Noach, male, 48 years old, military officer, suffered minor injuries.



The victims were living in the same village of Rokar Kandal village, Rokar Kandal commune, Kratie town, Kratie province.



This driver was drunk, crashed and overturned the vehicle.

Immediately after the incident, the traffic police also dispatched the above victims to the provincial hospital for treatment.

The body was also handed over to family members for a traditional funeral. The vehicle is waiting to be reclaimed. NKD