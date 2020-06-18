Siem Reap: At about 10 am on June 18, 2020, police in Svay Dangkum at the Stung Thmey Village, Sangkat Svay Dangkom, arrested a man who was staying illegally in Cambodia.

The foreigner was named as ANTHONY DAVID CLARKE , a British man aged 64, Siem Reap police said.

According to the foreigner, he came to the Kingdom of Cambodia via Sihanoukville airport in September 2017 as a tourist. After renewing his visa as an investor, he stayed in Siem Reap for more than a year without doing any business and then spent time traveling to Kampot for 3 months and Kompong Cham. He arrived by bus to Siem Reap on Monday June 15, 2020. His visa expired on February 10, 2019.

Siem Reap police said that the foreigner currently has no money to spend on food and lodging in Siem Reap.

“After the inquiry and construction of the case, with the approval of Colonel Nop Sarak, the Inspector, we sent the foreigner out to the Inspectorate,” the source said. RASMEI