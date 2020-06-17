Koh Kong: Ten suspects; nine Vietnamese and a Cambodian, who illegally crossed the border into Cambodia were arrested by police on June 14. 2020, on Koh Smach Island, Koh Sdach Commune, Kiri Sakor District, Koh Kong Province.

After receiving reports from villagers that Vietnamese were illegally logging in Koh Smach, local authorities set up a joint task force to capture them.

Authorities also confirmed that there were 10 suspects arrested, and confiscated items included a long tail boat, two engines and some items as evidence.

After the arrests, the police sent the 10 suspects to the district police for questioning and then to the provincial court to take legal action. KBN