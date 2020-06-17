Phnom Penh: A car with a police license plate number crashed into a central divider and hit a utility pole at 12.10 am

on 17 June 2020 along National Road 1, in Niroth commune, Chbar Ampov district.

According to sources at the scene, a man was driving a white Mazda ‘Police 2-4013’ driving along National Road 1 from Chbar Ampov to Kien Svay.

The vehicle swerved to the left of the road and hit one of the grass divider and poles, but luckily the driver was unharmed.



After the incident, the local authority, contacted police and the traffic police office, and temporarily retained car to reach a settlement. NKD