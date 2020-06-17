Phnom Penh: At 10:10 am, June 16, 2020, a specialized police force searched at ATOMY (CAMBODIA) Co, LTD in Okvang Village, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey. Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh.

The Ministry of Interior, led by the Deputy Secretariat and the Chief of the Anti-Counterfeit Products Task Force, along with a deputy prosecutor at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court visited the site. 41 items were suspected of being illegally imported, tax evaded or out of date quality and have been fraudulently sold to the market.

Authorities said that after the anti-counterfeiting commission was discovered the goods, they were seized and the site was closed.

At 4 pm on June 16, 2020, Lieutenant General Touch Yutha, deputy secretary of the Secretariat and Head of Operation for Combating Counterfeit Products, said that the owner of the location had not yet submitted the relevant documents to the authorities for review.

In the above case, authorities ordered a Korean man, OH JAE HOON, the warehouse owner to close the warehouse and wait for further settlement. POST NEWS