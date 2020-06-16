Phnom Penh: A woman driving a Range Rover hit a central road divider and spun out of control for about 50 meters.

This happened at 1:00 am on the 16th of June, 2020, along Norodom Boulevard, Boeng Keng Kang I, Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

According to the report, a woman driving the white Range Rover wearing a Phnom Penh 2BJ-4545 was traveling in a north-south direction at very high speeds before the crash.

After the incident, the local authority arrived, and took the car to be kept at the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Bureau waiting for the legal action. NKD