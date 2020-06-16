Weekly Weather: Storm Warnings
Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on June 16, 2020 issued a Climate Notice in Cambodia from June 17 to 23, 2020.
The ministry said that through continuous changes in weather conditions, the southwest monsoon is moderate and a low pressure valley extends over Cambodia. This situation causes:
1: Provinces of the Central Plains:
– The minimum temperature is 24-26 ° C
– The maximum temperature is 34-36 ° c.
There will be moderate to heavy rainfall. Some parts of the central and southern plains are subject to very heavy rainfall.
2: Provinces in the Dangrek Mountains and Northeast Plateau:
– Minimum temperature range 23-25 ° C
– Maximum temperature is 30-35 ° C.
Low to moderate rainfall.
Coastal Provinces:
– The minimum temperature is 25-27 ° C
– The maximum temperature is 33-35 ° C.
Moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible.
The ministry urges people to be alert for thunderstorms and sudden strong winds.