Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on June 16, 2020 issued a Climate Notice in Cambodia from June 17 to 23, 2020.

The ministry said that through continuous changes in weather conditions, the southwest monsoon is moderate and a low pressure valley extends over Cambodia. This situation causes:

1: Provinces of the Central Plains:

– The minimum temperature is 24-26 ° C

– The maximum temperature is 34-36 ° c.

There will be moderate to heavy rainfall. Some parts of the central and southern plains are subject to very heavy rainfall.

2: Provinces in the Dangrek Mountains and Northeast Plateau:

– Minimum temperature range 23-25 ​​° C

– Maximum temperature is 30-35 ° C.

Low to moderate rainfall.

Coastal Provinces:

– The minimum temperature is 25-27 ° C

– The maximum temperature is 33-35 ° C.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible.

The ministry urges people to be alert for thunderstorms and sudden strong winds.

WEATHER MAPS