Pursat: Two suspects, including one woman, were arrested on suspicion of murdering a man with an ax who they accused of sorcery.

According to authorities who conducted the murder investigation, the incident took place at 8 pm June 10, 2020, in Ponlork village, Chum Tum commune, Krakor district, Pursat province.

The arrested suspects were Nhim Thim, a 36-year-old Cambodian national and Pat Ly, a 43-year-old Cambodian national.

The two suspects used an ax to kill the victim, 49-year-old Prak Bonn, from the same village, and then buried him, after accusing the victim of using the dark path of witchcraft.

Villagers were alerted to the body after noticing a foul smell nearby. CEN