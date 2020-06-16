Banteay Meanchey: According to a post on social media, at 5:05 pm on June 16, 2020, the Poipet Police Inspectorate, in cooperation with the police force of the Beung Saku border border police station No. 911, arrested two Thai men and a women for drug trafficking in a rented room at Kbal Spean Village, Poipet city, Banteay Meanchey province.

The Inspector of Police in Poipet, said that the suspects were identified as 1-Phat Thaat Kryth, a 51-year-old Thai national and Jin Won Karman Kamawanya, 48 years (third unknown).

Several packets of methamphetamine, amphetamine pills and drug equipment were seized.

The two Thais have been staying in Poipet for a long time and are subjects that the police have been investigating, with good cooperation from the landlord.

Currently, the suspects and evidence are with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, who are preparing a case to be sent to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police for further action. POST NEWS