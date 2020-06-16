Phnom Penh: A Corolla car trying to cross the road was hit by a Prius. Luckily no one was injured. The incident took place at 1:50 am on June 16, 2020 at the corner of 105th Street, Street 214 in Boeng Prolit commune, 7 Makara district, Phnom Penh.

According to witnesses at the scene, prior to the incident, the Toyota Corolla, Phnom Penh 2W-2884, was driving along 105 heading south. As it approached the intersection, a silver-colored Prius, Phnom Penh 2BF-1550, came from Highway 214 heading west.

The Prius crashed into the left side of the Corolla, pushing it up onto the grass splitting the roadway, and causing serious damage. After the incident, the owner of the Prius go out (*presumably ran away). The Corolla driver was taken by ambulance to hospital.

The two vehicles were taken by the competent authorities to the municipal police station 7 January pending legal settlement. MCPN