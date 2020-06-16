Siem Reap: A crocodile, presumably escaped from a farm was found in Siem Reap after heavy rainfall caused flooding in the town on the evening of June 14.

On the morning of June 15, 2020, the reptile was spotted in the grounds of the provincial referral hospital.

According to a Facebook account, a doctor named Sanin Sy posted a search for the crocodile owner, saying, “News looking for relatives if you know anyone who has lost a loved one in the picture, please contact us through Facebook. ”

No owner was found and the crocodile is being kept by the security at the hospital. According to sources, the crocodile, after a big rain, crawled through the drain onto the grass. at the rear of the hospital. MCPN