Phnom Penh: Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, will preside over the handover and delivery of 290 military vehicles ordered by China to the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and the National Police Commissariat on the morning of June 18, 2020 at the Olympic Stadium.

The purchase of these military vehicles did not use the state budget. Prime Minister Hun Sen called on local charities to raise money for the purchase of trucks, 290 large vehicles from China, for use in the military and the national police.

The source said, “This fund is a charitable fund donated to Samdech Techo Hun Sen to support the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and the National Police.” RASMEI