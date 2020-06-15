Kandal: On June 15, 2020, a man was caught filming someone shower in a bathroom in Kbal Chroy village, Prek Koy commune, Saang district, Kandal province.

The victim was a 14-year-old student from Kbal Chroy village, Prek Koy commune, Saang district, Kandal province. The suspect, An Theara, a 26-year-old lives in the same village.

The victim was washing in the bathroom when the suspect, who was staying at a nearby car repair shop, took a phone and filmed a video recording through a hole in the roof. The victim saw and began screaming, causing her family to rush to the scene.

The victim’s mother then asked for the phone from the suspect, but he did not give it, and she reported to the Prek Prak police. Immediately after receiving information, the Prek Prak police arrived and retrieved the phone from the suspect.

After seeing the victim’s nude video, the suspect and evidence were sent to Saang district police department for legal action. AREY