Siem Reap: On 15 June, Mao Havannall the Civil Aviation Secretariat led technical staff to inspect the construction of the new Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport (AIAI), according to a press release.



The source said the minister went to check on the progress of the airport and the company which has been in the process of constructing the new Siem Reap International Airport since March 15, 2020. The project will be completed on March 14, 2023, with a total period of 36 months.



He added that in the construction process, the company has cooperated closely with the technical team of the Secretary of State for Civil Aviation, focusing on the technical equipment and organization of the airport.



It should be noted that the 700 hectare international airport will be the largest in Cambodia, and will be operated by Angkor International Airport Investment, a JV between three Yunnan companies including Yunnan Investment Holdings, which signed a 55 year concession with Cambodias government in 2017. Shanxi Mechanisation Construction Group also won a bid to build two sections of the new airport for USD42.2 million in 2018. Once completed, it will be able to accommodate up to seven million passengers and aims to solve overcrowding issues at Siem Reap Airport. The site is in Sot Nikom district, in the east of the province around 50 km from Siem Reap town. CENTRE FOR AVIATION / RASMEI