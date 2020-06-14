Phnom Penh – The Ministry of Health on June 14, 2020 announced that it has found new cases on COVID-19 in two Cambodian nationals who have just returned from Indonesia.

According to the statement, two positive cases of the virus were in a 29-year-old and a 22-year-old Cambodian man who were from Kampong Cham province and had returned from Indonesia on direct flights to Cambodia on June 12, 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health, the flights with the two Khmer nationals totaled 46 passengers (24 women), of whom 42 were Cambodians (22 women). Four Indonesians were also on the flight. Forty-four passengers with the negative test result for COVID-19 virus were placed for 14 days quarantine.

So far, Cambodia has identified 128 positive cases, of which 125 have been treated while three are now hospitalized. Of the three patients who were in the hospital, one was recently returned from the Philippines and two were returning from Indonesia. KBN

The following is a statement from the Ministry of Health: