Battambang: A woman died in an explosion when using chemicals to spray fruit trees.

The explosion was caused by mixing sodium (chloride *probably chlorate?) on June 13, 2020 at 13:30 in Ta Kok village, Treng commune, Ratanak Mondul district, Battambang.

Chhoeung Mao, a 56-year-old man, triggered the explosion when mixing the powder, Yaya, a 26-year-old female farm worker died instantly.

The chemicals were being mixed to spray as pesticide on the fruit plantation.



The victim’s body was sent to family for traditional funeral arrangements after a police examination. NKD