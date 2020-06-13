Kompong Chhnang: A rare species of bird caught by two hunters were found, which were planned to sell on National Road 5 at the Teuk Toek commune. There are several other stalls selling wildlife at that spot, including domestic cats, sold as wild cats.

The two hunters were arrested after they set snare traps on the morning of June 13, 2020, in the village of Prang Pong village, Sangkat Kampong Chhnang.

Authorities confirmed that the above two men from the area were planning to sell the birds to traders at the Teuk Tuk market for 20,000 riel ($5) each.

After the interrogation, the two signed a contract to stop the practice of hunting and killing rare birds and wildlife. Five storks have been handed over to wildlife and fisheries officers to be released into the wild. NKD