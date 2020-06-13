Stung Treng: A man was caught in Sesan district with a home-made gun and a dead langur monkey and was forwarded to the Provincial Gendarmerie.

The suspect was arrested on June 12, 2020, in Svay Rieng Village, Talat Commune, Sesan District, Stung Treng Province.

The suspect, a 35-year-old male, stands accused of the illegal use of firearms to hunt endangered species.

A police patrol discovered the suspect and arrested him, confiscated an illegal weapon and the dead primate.

The suspects, and evidence was given to Environment officials of Stung Treng province to follow legal procedures. KPT