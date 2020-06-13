Environment FEATURED Latest 

Fools Gold Rush In Prey Nop?

cne82 Views 0 Comments , ,

Preah Sihanouk Province: Many people have come to mine for gold at a foot of mountain in Kiri village, Bat Trang Commune, Prey Nop District, Preah Sihanouk Province on the afternoon of June 12, 2020.

It has not been confirmed whether this is actual Au gold, or iron pyrites  FeS2, otherwise known as ‘fool’s gold’, as has been suggested.

According to the report people are still out excavating. AREY

UPDATE: The Ministry of Mines and Energy have confirmed that there ain’t no gold in them hills, and this is indeed a case of ‘fool’s gold’ iron pyrites.

You May Also Like

Man Attacks Ex With Gasoline

cne0

British Man Dies Of Overdose In Phnom Penh

cne1

UPDATE: Teenage Girl Found Murdered

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *