Preah Sihanouk Province: Many people have come to mine for gold at a foot of mountain in Kiri village, Bat Trang Commune, Prey Nop District, Preah Sihanouk Province on the afternoon of June 12, 2020.

It has not been confirmed whether this is actual Au gold, or iron pyrites FeS2, otherwise known as ‘fool’s gold’, as has been suggested.

According to the report people are still out excavating. AREY

UPDATE: The Ministry of Mines and Energy have confirmed that there ain’t no gold in them hills, and this is indeed a case of ‘fool’s gold’ iron pyrites.