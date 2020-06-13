Phnom Penh: A British man died at June 13, 2020 at 09:30 pm in Lux Riverside Hotel & Apartment, Room 617, on Street 136, Village 4, Phsar Kandal 1, Khan Daun Penh.

Authorities say the deceased was DAVID BRIAN MCGEORGE a 62-year-old British male.

According to Nem Daravuth, a 34-year-old male hotel employee, on June 12, 2020 at 12:25 pm, the victim came to rent the room above and booked a car to visit Siem Reap.

On June 13, 2020 at 09:30, the car the victim rented came out without seeing the victim, so the employee went up and knocked on the door and got no answer. When entering the room, the staff member saw the victim lying on the floor.

After examining, (*cause of death unclear) authorities took the body to Wat Teuk Thla pagoda in Sen Sok district.