Kampot: On 12.06.2020 at 10:00 pm, the Criminal and Immigration Force detained a foreigner for intentional damage (spray painting on a billboard and new bridge) in Kampot town.

The incident was caught on CCTV at 1 am on June 11, and shows the arrested woman waiting next to a Honda Chaly, while an unidentified male spray painted the billboard and bridge with the tag “Soren 2020”.

Kampot District Department announced that 28 year old British woman Ruby Patricia Wilkins will be charged with ‘intentional damage of state property’.

Source: Kampot District Department Facebook