Phnom Penh: A truck overturned after being hit my a train at 8:15 am on 12 June 2020 in Ta Pong village, Snor commune, Kambol district, Phnom Penh.

According to reports, a blue Hyundai truck was heading south across the tracks, when the train was approaching. After the incident the train continued its journey.

Local authorities arrived at the location to check the scene and will contact the train operator.