Stung Treng: A number of gunshots were fired at a police patrol at around 8 pm on June 10, 2020 in Khum Svay village, Prek Meas commune, Siem Pang district, Stung Treng.

After the incident, the authorities conducted a search until June 12, 2020, but have not found the reason.

On 11 June, a Provincial Gendarmerie Team led by Kong Savoeun, Deputy Commander, visited the scene which was at UTM0636244.1563741.

Lt. Gen. Kheng Sarun said that at 8:40 pm on June 10, 2020, there were unidentified groups armed with improvised weapons. The patrols fired back and forth to defend themselves, while the perpetrators fired several shots at the patrol, who returned fire, causing the offenders to retreat.

Authorities searched the for evidence, finding 12 shells and 47 (*?). Military in the area along the border have been told to step up patrols, as it is though people from Lao are illegally crossing the border to hunt animals in wildlife sanctuaries. RASMEI