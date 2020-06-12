Kampong Speu: On June 11, 2020, a special task force cracked down on a Chinese run counterfeit cigarette production and smuggling site in Phnom Sruoch district, depriving more than 1,000 pens of cigarettes and two machines. The crackdown on Chinese counterfeit cigarettes in Phnom Sruoch district has so far been a force of cooperation with the prosecution, and the committee is investigating and investigating the case in the near future.

Machines and material for producing counterfeit 555 brand cigarettes were seized.

A total of 7 Chinese and 21 Cambodian workers, including 3 women were taken to Kompong Speu Provincial Police Office in order to establish a case file for the provincial court. AREY