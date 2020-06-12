Kampong Chhnang province: 28 garment workers were seriously injured in an accident at 6:30 am on June 12, 2020, in Russey Krau commune in Samaki Meanchey district.

A truck drove into the trailer carrying workers to the factory. The truck was driving in the same direction as the workers on National Road 5, when it hit them from behind. The truck driver then fled the scene.

According to the source, 28 workers were injured, one of them seriously injured. They were from TakFook and TFG factories. After the accident, all workers were taken to the hospital in Tralach district health center and private clinics.

Police took the vehicles away to await legal settlement. MCPN