Battambang: According to authorities, on June 11, 2020, 71 bags of poultry products and 40 cases with a weight totaling 1,190 kg were seized in Ta Krei commune, Banan district, Battambang province.

After the inspection, the officials took the chicken and the defective skeletons to the Battambang Provincial Police for the purpose of filing documents to the court. POST NEWS