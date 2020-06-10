Business & Property Environment FEATURED Latest 

Work Proceeds On Battambang Solar

Battambang: On the afternoon of June 9, 2020, at Sophy Village, Anlong Ron Commune, Thmor Kol District, Mr. Nguon Ratan, Battambang Provincial Governor, accompanied by the Deputy Governor and ladies and gentlemen of the relevant departments visited the construction of a 60-megawatt solar power station.

The governor stated that Wright Energy Cambodia, in mid-2019, had contracted with the Royal Government of Cambodia as well as the Electricité
du Cambodge (EDC) to set up a 60-megawatt solar power station. It is the first project in Battambang province, and will cover 68 hectares of land, including 65 hectares of solar panels
.

The project will be completed by the end of 2020. By June 2020, the project has been completed by 23%.

Currently, the company has 101 staff and workers, including 36 Chinese technicians and 65 Cambodians, including engineers, office workers, security guards and workers. RASMEI

