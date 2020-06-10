Phnom Penh: A torrential downpour and heavy winds caused a huge tree branch to break and fall onto a car. Luckily the driver was unharmed during the incident, which happened at 1:30 pm on June 10. 2020 behind Sorya Mall along Street 63, Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3, Daun Penh District.



The damaged RAV4 was driven by a man aged around 50 years old.



Sources said that at about 1:30 pm, there was a downpour of heavy rain, as the car was traveling along 63. A huge tree branch broke, and the front of the car was badly damaged, but the driver escaped without injury.

Local authorities also arrived at the scene to remove the branches and the car was taken for repairs.



It should be noted that the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology warned of weather conditions in Cambodia from June 10-16, 2020, calling for an alert for possible thunderstorms.



From June 12 to 16 there will be a low pressure system extending through southern Laos, which will bring heavier rain to parts of the country. RASMEI



