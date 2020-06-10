FEATURED History Latest 

Live UXO Ornaments Found In Banteay Meanchey Garden

Banteay Meanchey: According to CMAC officials, a large collection of UXOs were found on June 10, 2020, in Tampu Dach village, Ou Thu commune, Ou Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey province.

A family had collected landmines and other various explosive remnants of war to keep at their home. Some were even placed hanging intrees as decoration.Almost 30 separate pieces of ordnance were discovered, and most were still live.

The homeowner was educated on the use and storage of landmines and the law of keeping explosives. (Photos: Heng Ratana)

