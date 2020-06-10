PHNOM PENH: Cambodia requires foreigners entering the country to pay for COVID-19 lab test, quarantine and treatment services, Economy and Finance Minister Aun Pornmoniroth said in a letter dated Monday and released to the media on Tuesday.

The move was made at the request of the Ministry of Health, the letter said.

Under the kingdom’s health measures, all travelers, both Cambodians and foreigners, who travel to Cambodia will be transferred from airports to waiting centers for COVID-19 lab tests and they are required to wait for the test results at those centers.

The letter said a foreigner must pay five U.S. dollars for a single trip between airport and waiting center, 100 dollars for a COVID-19 test, 30 dollars a day for staying at a hotel or at a waiting center to wait for the test result, and 30 dollars a day for three meals.

It added that if anyone of the passengers is tested positive for the COVID-19, the rest of the passengers in the same group will be quarantined for 14 days, and each of them will be required to pay 100 dollars for one test and 84 dollars a day for hotel or quarantine facility, meals, laundry and sanitary services, doctors and security service.

According to the letter, for COVID-19 positive patients, each of them will be required to pay 100 dollars for one test (maximum four tests) and 225 dollars a day for hospital room, medical treatment service, meals, and laundry and sanitary services.

It added that the cremation service charge for a dead body is 1,500 dollars.

For the issuance of a health certificate on COVID-19, a foreigner is required to pay 100 dollars for a lab test and 30 dollars for the certificate, the letter said.

The Southeast Asian country has so far confirmed a total of 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 124 patients cured and two remained hospitalized, according to a Ministry of Health statement. XINHUA