Banteay Meanchey province: News from Malai district says at least three people have died and eleven others are in a critical condition and recovering in hospital after they drunk an alcoholic beverage. The incident took place on the afternoon of June 9, 2020 in Banteay Meanchey province’s Malai district.

Authorities said 11 people with severe symptoms were hospitalized in Malai referral hospital. Autopsies are being performed on the deceased and are searching for the true cause of the poisoning in order to take legal action. NKD