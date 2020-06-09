Phnom Penh: In order to further prevent the spread COVID-19, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport has announced the extension of the delay on schools reopening across the country, according to the Directive of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports on June 8, 2020.

The notification said that there was a commitment to E-learning and distance learning using the internet and TV.

It added that if schools are open soon, we will not be able to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because young children are not well sanitized and if the school is open, there is a risk of a new outbreak of the virus. Schools must remain closed for a while longer until the situation of the epidemic has been declared calm enough to reopen.

Instead, when the school closes, parents / guardians should teach their children at home as much as possible, while teachers must follow the guidance of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport.