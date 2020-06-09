Phnom Penh: At 2 pm on 9 June 2020 street alongside Road 5 in Svay Pak, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh a car parked near the sidewalk caught fire. A man was arrested nearby.

The damaged car, a Prius, Phnom Penh 2BG-0659, was parked at the side of National Road 5.

A man was found near the scene with bottles of gasoline. After the firefighters put out the blaze, police arrested the suspect, iand called the vehicle’s owner for questioning.

However, the circumstances surrounding the case remain unclear, with authorities working on the procedure. POST NEWS