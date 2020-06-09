Phnom Penh: After Vietnam VnExpress newspaper reported that a Vietnamese person infected with COVID-19 came from Cambodia, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health released a statement totally denying this information.

Ms. Ou Vandin confirmed that the discovery in an 18-year-old Vietnamese man who came from Cambodia was false, and the ministry were not aware of any specific source. She asked Vietnam to review it.

VNEXPRESS News reported that the 18-year-old Vietnamese national from Dong Thap province returned to Vietnam from Cambodia on May 25 via the Thuong Phuoc Border Gate in Dong Thap and was quarantined immediately at the Mekong Delta province’s Hong Ngu District Health Center. KBN

*The first test results showed he was negative for the novel coronavirus, but the second one done last Sunday, right before he was about to complete his quarantining (13 days) and go home, came out positive. It is not mentioned in the source, but the fact he was tested negative and then positive after his quarantine may suggest the virus came from within the health center where he was being kept, and not brought from Cambodia.