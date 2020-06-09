Phnom Penh: On May 24, 2020, at 10:30 am, the Department of investigation and procedure of the General Department of immigration, received two Colombian men from Phnom Penh police.

The two pair were identified as:

1. NARYAN YEZID PARDO LOPEZ, 39, who came to Cambodia to look for a work in March 2020,via Phnom Penh International Airport.

2. STEVEN JOEI REYES TAMAGO, 26, who came to Cambodia to look for work in February 2020, via Phnom Penh International Airport.

Both men have no jobs and no passports/visas.

The men were first seen on CCTV footage of a burglary in a jewelry shop in Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampob on May 9, 2020.

On May 23, 2020, at 7:30 pm, the suspects rode a motorbike into Borey Peng Hout without the permission from security, causing the guard to call the police. The police searched their motorbike, and found a phone, a hammer, other tools, gloves, and another license plate under the seat. They had no passports or ID to show police.

When being questioned the two men became aggressive with the police. They were sent to Russian Hospital for a Covid-19 test, which was negative.

On June 9, 2020, the two Colombian men were sent to the Department of investigation and procedure of the General Department of immigration to have their cases processed.

-Phnom Penh Police