Siem Reap: On 9 June 2020, it was reported that several giant fish started dying slowly after the water they lived in dried up.

Around 14 large fish died following the deteriorating conditions around Bakong temple in Angkor Park. Some sources blame local people who have dug wells in the area and use water from the moat for washing and cooking, while others say that the long drought is responsible.

The fish were later buried.

