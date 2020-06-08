According to Vietnamese news, an 18-year-old Vietnamese youth returning from Cambodia is the nation’s latest Covid-19 patient, the Health Ministry confirmed Monday evening.”Patient 332″ is a resident of Thuong Phuoc Commune, Hong Ngu District, Dong Thap Province. He had returned to Vietnam from Cambodia on May 25 via the Thuong Phuoc Border Gate in Dong Thap and was quarantined immediately at the Mekong Delta province’s Hong Ngu District Health Center.

The first test results showed he was negative for the novel coronavirus, but the second one done last Sunday, right before he was about to complete his quarantining and go home, came out positive.

He is now being treated at the health center he was quarantined at.

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and East Timor have not recorded any coronavirus deaths to date. VN EXPRESS